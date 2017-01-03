1889 square feet modern home

1889 Square Feet (175 Square Meter) (210 Square Yards) 3 bedroom attached modern home. Design provided by Green Square Builders & Developers from Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Kerala.
Square feet details
Total area : 1888.91 sq-ft
No. of bedrooms : 3
No. of bathrooms : 3
Design style : Modern
Estimated construction cost : 28 Lakhs* ($42,000*) (May change time to time and place to place)
Facilities of the house
Read more »
Please Follow Kerala Home Design
More Home Plans http://www.keralahousedesigns.com